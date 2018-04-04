Reuters: Viacom preparing CBS counter-offer by Thursday

Viacom (VIAB +0.7% ) is preparing a counter-bid to a merger offer of 0.55 shares of CBS (CBS +0.3% ) for each share of Viacom, which it found inadequate, Reuters reports.

The ratio in the counter-offer (expected by Thursday) isn't fully decided, but is likely to be more than 0.62 CBS shares per Viacom share, sources told Reuters.

Viacom B shares are up to $29.62; a 0.55 ratio suggests a value of $29.14/share, while the 0.62 ratio suggests $32.85, roughly an 11% premium.

The issue of who would be No. 2 at the combined company to CBS chief Les Moonves -- holding company National Amusements wants Viacom chief Bob Bakish, while Moonves wants CBS COO Joe Ianniello -- is likely to still be a thorny point.