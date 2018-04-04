Budweiser and Jim Beam to partner

Iconic brands Budweiser and Jim Beam will be matched up together in a new beer coming out from Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -0.7% ) in September.

Limited edition Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager will be brewed with two-row barley and be aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves to create a toasted oak aroma and nutty taste, according to A-B's press release on the introduction.

The marketing partnership between Budweiser and Jim Beam could unveil other unique product innovations.

Jim Beam is produced out of Kentucky. The brand is owned by Japan-based Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCPK:STBFY, OTCPK:STBFF).