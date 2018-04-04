Granite acquires LiquiForce

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) has acquired LiquiForce in all-cash deal. Financial terms of this cash deal are undisclosed.

Granite will use its revolving credit facility for financing, while also in the process of increasing the revolving credit facility to provide for future growth opportunities.

“This acquisition represents the next chapter in Granite’s strategic plan, as we continue to diversify and grow our business,” said James H. Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Granite. “This move positions Granite to build on our capabilities as a national leader in CIPP lining technology and trenchless pipe rehabilitation.

