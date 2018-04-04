CarMax higher despite sales shortfall

CarMax (KMX +2.3% ) trades higher despite missing the consensus revenue estimate with its Q4 report.

Total used unit sales fell 3.1% during the quarter to 170,572, while used unit sales in comparable stores declined 8.0%. Used vehicle gross profit fell 2.5% Y/Y.

CarMax on capex: 'We currently plan to open 15 stores in fiscal 2019 and between 13 and 16 stores in fiscal 2020. Of the 15 stores we plan to open in fiscal 2019, 10 are in metropolitan statistical areas having populations of 600,000 or less, which we define as small markets. This is an increase from fiscal 2018, when 6 out of our 15 store openings were in small markets. We estimate capital expenditures will increase to approximately $340 million in fiscal 2019."

Previously: CarMax beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (April 4)