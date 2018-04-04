Oryzon Genomics on go with mid-stage study of Alzheimer's candidate ORY-2001

Madrid, Spain-based Oryzon Genomics announces that it has received regulatory sign-off for a Phase 2a clinical trial assessing ORY-2001 in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The three-arm, parallel-group, 26-week study, called ETHERAL, will enroll 90 subjects in Europe. Primary objectives are safety and tolerability. Secondary objectives will include efficacy measures of memory and behavioral changes as well as certain CSF biomarkers.

The company intends to launch a twin study in the U.S.

Orally available ORY-2001 is a selective inhibitor of enzymes lysine-specific demethylase (LSD1) and monoamine oxidase B (MAOB) and is able to penetrate the blood brain barrier. MAOB breaks down dopamine so inhibiting its action prolongs the action of dopamine in the brain. LSD1 inhibition is an approach to treating certain cancers because it increases the expression of tumor-suppressor genes. The company says the compound acts on several levels, reducing cognitive impairment, memory loss and neuroinflammation and may act as a disease modifier.

AD-related tickers: ALZH, DNLI, WVE, OTCPK:TKPHF, BIIB, VYGR, ABBV, MRK, AVXL, VTVT, OTCQX:IGXT, AMGN, OTCPK:ESALY, IONS, ACIU, AXON, BHVN