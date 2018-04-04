Eldorado Gold wins favorable ruling in Greece arbitration

Eldorado Gold (EGO +3.1% ) says a Greece arbitration panel has ruled it has a valid technical plan to build a metallurgy plant for treating concentrates from the Skouries and Olympias mines in the country.

EGO, which suspended operations in Skouries last November following a years-long permit dispute with Greece's government, says it will consider its next steps.

The ruling “should reduce the level of perceived political risk related to the company’s Greek build-out, which has been a key headwind for Eldorado shares the last few years,” says RBC Capital analyst Dan Rollins.

Last week, EGO filed a new technical report on the Skouries development that it said reduces the project's environmental footprint by 40%.