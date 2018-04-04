Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify to House commerce panel in a week

Facebook (FB -2.2% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next Wednesday, in one of what may be a number of appearances with congressional committees expressing interest.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has invited Zuckerberg (along with Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Google's Sundar Pichai) to a hearing next Tuesday, but it's not known whether Zuckerberg has agreed to appear there.

He's never testified before Congress, but decided last week that now was the time, a source tells Bloomberg.