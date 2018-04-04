Triangle Capital up 12% on sale of portfolio; new manager taking over

The Dec. 31 investment portfolio is being sold to Benefit Street Partners for $981.2M in cash. Alongside, Barings will become the company's investment advisor, paying $85M or $1.78 per share to Triangle (NYSE:TCAP) shareholders.

Barings will also be buying $100M in newly-issued TCAP common stock, with a commitment to buy up to $50M in shares in the open market over the two year after closing.

Net cash from the investment portfolio and the management sale should be $13.80 per TCAP share, or 1.03x Dec. 31 net asset value per share.