BP eyes 119 LNG cargoes a year from Indonesia's Tangguh project

BP (BP -0.1% ) says it is targeting shipping 119 cargoes of liquefied natural gas from its Tangguh project in Indonesia's West Papua province annually through 2020, including 22 for the domestic market.

BP Indonesia country head Dharmawan Samsu tells an Indonesian parliament hearing that Tangguh's current annual output capacity is 7.6M metric tons of liquefied natural gas from two trains, with a third train now under construction likely to be completed in 2020.

BP leads the Tangguh project with a 37.16%, with partners including China's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) and a venture between Mitsubishi and Inpex.