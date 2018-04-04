Tinder testing looping videos for user profiles

Match Group’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) Tinder starts testing Tinder Loops, the first video-based feature.

The test program involves iOS users in Canada and Sweden.

The two-second Loops videos are a loping video, similar to Instagram’s Boomerang, which can go on a user’s profile page. The videos come from Live Photos or videos imported from the iOS Camera Roll rather than capturing straight through the app.

The Match app previously announced a Stories-like video feature as did rival Bumble, though that didn’t come to fruition.