Investors think EM could benefit from trade related tension

Increasing risk of a full blown trade war between China and the U.S. is creating opportunities in the emerging-market world, according to some of the world’s largest money managers.

Emerging market assets had a rough session on last night's news of China's plan to impose its own tariffs, but UBS's Simon Smiles suggests getting ready to buy the dip. He notes growth remains strong and relative valuations cheap.

Other optimists like Anders Faergemann, a senior fund manager at PineBridge Investments, says that general market cheapness and a decreasing risk of big interest rate moves is positive for EM assets.

ETFs: EEM, VWO, EMB, DEM, IEMG, EDC, PCY, FM, EDF, SCHE, DGS, ABE, EDZ, EDI, TEI, EEMV, EMLC, EDD, VWOB, EMD, ELD, EMF, DVYE, EDIV, EEB, MSD, BKF, MSF, ADRE, IHD, EWX, EEV