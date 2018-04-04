NorthWestern Energy signs contract with Itron to modernize energy grid

Itron (ITRI -0.9% ) has signed a contract with NorthWestern Energy to modernize its electric and gas systems in South Dakota and Nebraska with Itron’s OpenWay Riva IoT solution.

“Itron is enabling NorthWestern Energy to better serve its customers and communities, drive down costs and deliver new services and revenue opportunities,” said Mark de Vere White, president of Itron’s Electricity business line. “We have worked with NWE for many years and look forward to helping transform NWE's operations and create the foundation for a smarter energy future with OpenWay Riva.”

Previously: Itron and Utilidata team to modernize electric grids (March 22)

Press Release