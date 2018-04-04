Report: Exxon, Imperial to put B.C. shale gas property on the block

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.3% ) and 50/50 partner Imperial Oil (IMO +0.2% ) plan to sell their Horn River shale gas asset in British Columbia, in the latest example of a major producer trimming exposure to Canada, The Globe and Mail reports.

The property includes 239K acres plus ownership in pipelines, roads and facilities, according to the Daily Oil Bulletin.

The Horn River joint venture once was touted as a potentially major supply source for liquefied natural gas exports, but IMO shelved the project last year at the same time it abandoned a long-stalled Arctic natural gas pipeline, taking a $289M Q4 charge.