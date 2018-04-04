NetApp +1.2% on price target increase

Pivotal Research upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target $10 to $72, a 19% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm cites higher growth expectations, a major dividend raise, and another multibillion-dollar share buyback.

Pivotal raises its FY19 EPS estimate from $3.72 to $3.90 (consensus: $3.77) and revenue estimate from $6.1B to $6.2B.

The firm expects a minimum $2.5B multiyear buyback and a 50% to 100% dividend hike with the funding coming from FCF and the repatriation money under the new U.S. tax law.

Source: Briefing.com.