Trump economic adviser comments on Amazon and "level playing field"

President Trump’s economic adviser says Trump wants a “level playing field” on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Larry Kudlow, via Reuters: “His view on Amazon is we’ve got to have a level playing field with regard to taxes. They have improved their tax collections, but more can be done.”

Amazon shares are up 0.04% today but down 10.5% in the past week since Trump started his latest round of attacks on the company.

