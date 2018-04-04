WidePoint awarded multi-year award to support U.S. Armed Forces

WidePoint Corporation (WYY +3.5% ) announced a new multi-year award from a Branch of the U.S. Armed Forces valued at more than $1.8M annually.

WidePoint will provide software support for a Base Year plus Option Year for a total award valued at ~$3.6M.

Mr. Jin Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, "WidePoint has been delivering value for this Department since 2006. We are honored to win this award and look forward to continuing to support this mission critical organization."