Xunlei gets national CDN license from China

Xunlei Limited (XNET +3.3% ) has gotten a national content delivery network operating license from China's government.

The company's cloud unit, Shenzhen Onething Technologies, received the license for its Nebula CDN, offered to customers in sectors like live streaming, online gaming, mobile applications, online videos, and intelligent hardware.

The company could previously provide CDN services in selected provinces and cities and now can go nationwide.

"We believe this official recognition will elevate our service capacity from being regional to national in China," says CEO Lei Chen. "And our goal is to become a major player in the global cloud computing industry through our sharing economy model.”