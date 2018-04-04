U.S. petrochemicals, plastics could suffer from China tariffs, analysts say

Some 40% of the 106 U.S. products goods under threat of tariffs from China are plastics, petrochemicals, petroleum products and specialty chemicals at a time when the industry is investing heavily in new production, CNBC reports.

China is the third-biggest export market for U.S. chemicals, totaling $10.6B in 2016, the latest year included in an analysis of U.S Department of Commerce data conducted by the American Chemical Council.

One of the targeted items that stands out is polyethylene, according to Alex Lidback, VP for chemicals at Wood Mackenzie, saying "It's a concern without a doubt because the U.S. has a good cost position, they're adding capacity and the Chinese market is very short of polyethylene as a whole, so they need the imports to meet their demand growth."

Another targeted U.S. export is propane; Lidback says China has been investing in plants that turn propane into propylene, and those facilities have been counting on a steady supply of pure U.S. propane.

Some of the companies involved in the U.S. propane export business include Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Targa Resources (TRGP, NGLS) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, OIH, ERY, DIG, BGR, FENY, IYE, DUG, FIF, RYE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, DDG, NANR, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF