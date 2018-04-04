Amid CEO probe, WPP settles misconduct suit over JWT chief

While WPP (WPP -1% ) undertakes a misconduct investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell, the company has settled another lawsuit that alleged racist and sexist behavior by one of its top agency chiefs.

Erin Johnson, chief communications officer at WPP's J. Walter Thompson, is receiving a substantial settlement of her suit against former JWT CEO Gustavo Martinez, The Wall Street Journal reports.

She's now resigned from her role, the company says, and Martinez left his post shortly after the 2016 suit was filed.

She charged Martinez with a pattern of misconduct that amounted to gender discrimination and a violation of her civil rights.