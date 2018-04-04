Frequency Electronics bags contracts worth $37M

Frequency Electronics (FEIM +4% ) announces award of contracts to develop a next generation atomic frequency standard. Combined value of the contracts is ~$37M. Work will be performed at FEI’s Mitchel Field, New York facility.

FEI CEO Martin Bloch commented, “Under these contracts, FEI will develop an advanced atomic clock applicable to a variety of future government satellite programs. The AAFS program leverages FEI’s previous development of a Digital Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard. This next generation of space qualified atomic clocks will offer a 10 to 1 improvement in performance. This is a very strategic win for FEI.”

Press Release