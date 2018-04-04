Gundlach reiterates his bearish views on CNBC

Talking to CNBC, "bond king" Jeffrey Gundlach thinks stocks will end the year lower due to both rising rates, and a bear market in bitcoin.

"The stock market can't take higher bond yields," said Gundlach. "We're in a volatility regime that is completely, obviously different from what we experienced in 2017. It's payback time," he added.

The DoubleLine Capital founder says bitcoin has been a leading indicator for the stock market, and its continued decline is a bad sign for equities. "Bitcoin clearly leads all risk assets," Gundlach said.

ETFs: AGG, BND, PTY, BOND, RCS, BTZ, DBL, PCM, SCHZ, BHK, SPAB, JHI, INC, HIPS, IUSB, AGGY, FBND, JMM, VBF, ICB, TAI, PAI, GTO, SAGG, AGGP, GBF, VBND, DWFI, AGGE, HQBD