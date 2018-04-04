Chinese EV battery maker to go public

Contemporary Amperex Technology lands approval in China for an IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The EV battery startup plans to raise $2.07B through the issuance of A shares as it looks to build a massive lithium-ion battery plant.

CATL reported sales increased 34% last year to 19.9B yuan, while net profit rose 31% to 3.9B yuan.

Nikkei Asian Review reports that CATL has a 30% market share of the EV battery market in China last year, roughly on par with BYD and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY, [[PCRFF).