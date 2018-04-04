Live Nation bounces back 3.4% as Jefferies reiterates Buy

Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) is getting a bit of a reprieve, up 3.6% , after Jefferies reiterates a Buy and says it doesn't expect a Justice Dept. lawsuit over Ticketmaster's relationships with event venues.

There's "no formal legal proceedings" and the firm doesn't expect a suit, analyst John Janedis says.

Shares fell 13% over the past two days after an NYT report said the DOJ was looking into cases where the company pressured venues into using Ticketmaster as a vendor.

Janedis has a price target of $52, implying 37% upside. (h/t Bloomberg)