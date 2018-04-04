Cloudera sinks to new low after earnings, more analyst adjustments

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) drops to a new low with shares down 39.9% to $13.37 after yesterday’s earnings report and two analyst downgrades this morning.

More analyst actions: Mizuho lowers its Cloudera price target by a dollar to $23.

Firm says execution issues will likely weigh on near-term bookings performance but says this is a growing pain as the company scales.

Needham lowers its target from $26 to $22 and says the lower FY19 guidance relates to the customer type Cloudera has added.

Firm says the new customers aren’t likely to match historical net expansion rates and the guidance hints towards a dramatic slowdown.

Stifel cuts its target to $19 from $24 but says Cloudera’s current valuation and long-term market opportunity do present a long-term opportunity.

Upcoming catalyst: Analyst meeting on April 12.

