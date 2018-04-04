Platts: RINs drop to three-year lows following EPA waiver news

Prices for Renewable Identification Numbers fell to their lowest since 2015 earlier today on worries that the Environmental Protection Agency will grant more Renewable Fuels Standard waiver credits to refiners, Platts reports.

The market dropped initially following news yesterday that the EPA granted a hardship waiver to major refiner Andeavor (ANDV +0.5% ), exempting three of the company's refineries from having to comply with the U.S. blending mandate, then fell further on reports that 25 additional refineries were granted hardship exemptions, a much larger number than in previous years.

Biofuel industry supporters have said in the past that waivers could be used to undermine federal blending requirements and reduce demand for RINs.

Potentially relevant tickers include VLO, PBF, MPC, CVI, CVRR, ADM, GPRE, PEIX, REX, REGI