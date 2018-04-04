Harris Corp. started with Buy rating at Argus

Harris Corp. (HRS +0.9% ) is higher after Argus initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $16 price target, as the company should benefit from a substantial increase in military spending in the new federal budget agreement.

Investors should expect HRS to post solid annual earnings growth of 16% over the next five years, which is nearly double the 8.8% annual earnings growth expected from its peers, according to Argus analyst Mike Jaffe, who believes the stock warrants a higher valuation, especially as it trades at a PEG ratio of just 1.3x, notably below the peer average of 2.1x.