Kroger to expand Kitchen 1883 concept

Kroger (KR +2% ) plans to open its second Kitchen 1883 restaurant later this year with an opening in the greater Cincinnati area.

The company says the Kitchen 1883 restaurant brand features a made-from-scratch menu inspired by American and international flavors, hand-crafted cocktails and a community-centered atmosphere.

"Kitchen 1883 is just one way Kroger is redefining the customer experience through innovative concepts, as we outlined in Restock Kroger," says a top exec.

Restock Kroger was introduced by management last year as a way to find growth through innovation.

Source: Press Release