Clean Diesel Technologies down 2% post Q4 results

Clean Diesel Technologies (CDTI -1.2% ) reports decrease in total revenue by 43% to $4.9M & 22.8% to $28.4M for Q4 & FY respectively.

Segment revenue Q4: Coated catalyst revenue was $2.9M (-40.8% Y/Y), Emissions control systems $1.6M (-52.9% Y/Y) & Technology & advanced materials was $0.4M (+33.3% Y/Y).

Q4: Gross margin was 21%; Operating margin was -28.6%

EPS for Q4 & FY was $0.09 (+86.9% Y/Y) & $0.34 (+91.1% Y/Y) respectively.

Cash balance declined to $2.8M (-64.1% Y/Y).

FY18 Outlook: Revenue from its traditional business of $10M; gross margin between 20-30%; also with the significant cost-cutting measures operating expenses will be at $8M.

10-K