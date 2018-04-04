Ripple tried paying its way onto top U.S. exchanges - Bloomberg

Ripple (Cryptocurrency:XRP-USD) still isn't found on major trading venues like Gemini or Coinbase, even though it has the world's third-largest cryptocurrency valuation.

The company tried paying financial incentives to both Gemini (Pending:COIN) and Coinbase (Private:COINB), according to the report - a $1M cash incentive was offered to Gemini, and a $100M XRP loan was offered to Coinbase (which would have had the option of paying it back in XRP or fiat money).

At issue are U.S. regulators which could deem Ripple a security, and thus any platform trading it would have to register as a national exchange.