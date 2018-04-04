Caterpillar pares losses while Deere remains deep in the red on China worries

Caterpillar (CAT -1.1% ) recoups much of its earlier loss while Deere (DE -3.7% ) remains sharply lower, as investors show heightened concern over the effects of China's proposed tariffs on agricultural related products.

DE says it will monitor China’s new tariff proposals to evaluate their impact on the company and its customers, and asks the U.S. and China to "work toward a timely resolution to limit uncertainty for farmers and avoid any meaningful disruption to agricultural trade."

The tariffs are seen especially hurting DE, the largest producer of farm machinery, more than CAT, which targets mining, energy and construction.