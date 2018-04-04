Bloomberg: Oracle CEO complained to Trump about Amazon

Bloomberg sources say Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) co-CEO Safra Catz criticized the bidding process for a Pentagon cloud-computing contract in a private dinner with President Trump.

Catz complained that the process seemed designed to let Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) win.

Trump reportedly said he wants the contract competition to be fair but didn’t say he’d interfere in the process.

Catz had come to the dinner as a guest of venture capitalist Peter Thiel, a Trump supporter.

The Pentagon contract will give a multi-year cloud services contract to a single company, which competitors says favors Amazon Web Services because it’s the market leader.

Oracle shares are up 0.8% .