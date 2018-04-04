DOJ/AT&T: Focus on Time Warner, binding arbitration offer

Today at the DOJ/AT&T (T +1.3% ) trial, with a witness from Charter Communications (CHTR +1.8% ) on the stand, a notable question from Judge Richard Leon: Could a Time Warner (TWX +0.7% ) offer of arbitration with pay TV providers be changed in a way that would satisfy the providers?

Time Warner has said that binding arbitration offered to providers in the case of a deadlock on programming negotiations would resolve the DOJ's lawsuit challenging the $85B AT&T/Time Warner merger.

Providers have balked at that, though, saying they come into the arbitration blind, unaware of the weighting of different components in the decision.

But Leon may be seeking a way to a resolution, and Charter's witness (for one) said the offer could be changed in an acceptable way.

Also, HBO's chief revenue officer has been questioned about whether and how HBO coordinates with Turner as each goes through talks with distributors.