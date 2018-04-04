Starboard takes aim at Newell Brands again

Starboard Value is keeping up the pressure on Newell Brands (NWL +3.2% ), updates the firm in a SEC filing.

"Poor execution and a series of operational missteps have resulted in severe share price underperformance," updates Starboard.

"We are seeking to elect a minority of the Board because we do not believe that the recent changes at the Company, including the agreement with Carl C. Icahn, are sufficient to address Newell’s subpar operating and financial performance," adds the activist stakeholder.

SEC Form 14A