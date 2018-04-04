Google employees sign letter asking for end to Project Maven

More than 3,100 Google (GOOG, GOOGL) employees sign a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai asking for the cancellation of Project Maven, a drone software program with the Department of Defense.

The project uses Google’s image-recognition tech on millions of hours of military-obtained drone footage to help identify people and objects of interest.

Key quote from the letter (obtained by the NYT): “We believe that Google should not be in the business of war. Therefore we ask that Project Maven be cancelled and that Google draft, publicize, and enforce a clear policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will ever build warfare technology.”

Google responded by calling conversations with employees and outside experts “hugely important and beneficial” before detailing that Google is only working on a part of Maven that’s for non-offensive purposes, using open-source object-recognition software, and models based only on unclassified data.