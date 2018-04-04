Charter prices $2.5B in debt to roll over Time Warner Cable notes

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) priced $2.5B in senior secured notes, in two tranches.

The company's offering $800M in senior secured notes due 2038, bearing interest at 5.375%, issued at 98.846% of principal amount.

It's also offering $1.7B in senior secured notes due 2048, bearing interest at 5.75%, issued at 99.706% of principal amount.

Net proceeds along with cash on hand will repay existing debt, including repurchasing or redeeming $2B in Time Warner Cable's 6.75% notes due 2018, as well as for buybacks and other general purposes.