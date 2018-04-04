ViaSat announces Dublin expansion to target more markets

ViaSat (VSAT +1.4% ) announced the opening of an expanded office in Dublin, where it's establishing a "European Sotware Centre of Excellence" that will serve as a focus for its expansion into target broadband markets.

The new center will house up to 250 employees, up from a current figure just under 100 that's mainly working on software for commercial aviation.

The expansion will allow for work beyond connected aircraft to include more software/mobile support for maritime customers, residential broadband/Wi-Fi markets and government systems, as well as more support for the ViaSat-3 ultra-high capacity satellite platform.