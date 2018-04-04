DowDuPont says U.S.-China conflict could hurt agriculture unit

DowDuPont (DWDP +0.6% ) says its agriculture unit could be hurt by the U.S.-China trade conflict, after China proposed new tariffs on imports of U.S. soybeans and other goods.

DWDP says there could be “price declines in the total market” for soybeans, with negative impacts on U.S. farmers, and its Corteva Agriscience unit also could see its U.S. share affected “pro rata based on our current share.”

DWDP already had warned that 25% duties on steel imported into the U.S. could add $300M in costs to a planned chemical project on the U.S. Gulf Coast, possibly strengthening the case for building the project in Argentina or Canada.