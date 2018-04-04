Kudlow rally? Stocks close sharply higher after big early selloff

Stocks brushed off the fear of an escalating trade war, with the S&P 500 closing up 1.15% after being down nearly 2% in early action. The Nasdaq gained 1.45% on the session. With the Dow, it's fun to talk in terms of points, and that index reversed more than 700 points during the session to close with a 230 point, or 0.95% gain .

The rally in stocks snuffed early sizable advances by gold and long-dated U.S. Treasurys, with both of those assets ending the day modestly lower.

Checking for excuses, some are calling this the Kudlow rally. The president's new chief economic advisor and consummate free-trader, Kudlow mid-morning stepped out to say there's no trade war. "What you've got is the early stage of a process ... There's already back-channel talks going on ... At the end of this whole process, the end of the rainbow, there's a pot of gold."