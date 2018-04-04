Junk bond investors cut risk as spreads widen

Investors in sub-investment grade credit are becoming less tolerant of all types of issuances, especially debt laden takeovers, according to BlackRock's Rick Rieder.

Although, demand for high-yield debt remains robust, the primary market has become much more bifurcated as investors pare back risk amid rising volatility, higher spreads and equity-market selloffs.

"A rising rate environment is good for leveraged loans," Jonathan Sharkey, a portfolio manager at Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, said in a note. “That we’re in such an environment is without debate.”

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, HYS, SJNK, BGH, ACP, ANGL, CIK, ISD, MCI, DSU, SJB, KIO, SHYG, NHS, CIF, ARDC, IVH, GGM,