Amazon has two new AWS products, brings hands-free Alexa to more tablets

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services launches Secrets Manager for securely storing sensitive company information.

Secrets can store passwords, API keys for other services, or database login information, to name a few.

The service costs $0.40 per secret per month and $0.05 for each batch of 10K programmatic requests.

AWS also announces a new low-cost storage offering called Simple Storage Service (S3) One Zone Infrequent Access.

The new class lets customers store data in one availability zone in the cloud instead of across multiple zones, which is less reliable but 20% cheaper.

In other product news, Amazon’s Fire 7 and HD 8 tablets now have hands-free Alexa functionality. The feature will arrive through a software update.

The feature was already available on the Fire HD 10.