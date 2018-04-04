Cambridge Analytica: We received just 30M Facebook records, deleted raw data

While Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says that personal info of up to 87M users might have been improperly shared with political advisors Cambridge Analytica, the research firm says it only licensed data for 30M individuals.

"We did not receive more than 30 million records from research company GSR," Cambridge says in a tweet. Before Facebook's update on the matter, media reports estimated affected users to number about 50M.

"When Facebook contacted us to let us know the data had been improperly obtained, we immediately deleted the raw data from our file server, and began the process of searching for and removing any of its derivatives in our system," Cambridge goes on.

Of course, the fate of that data and its deletion is in question in the scandal, now partway through its third week; Facebook shares are down 16% over that time span.

Shares that were down as much as 3.6% rallied with the rest of the market to pare the dcline to 0.7% ; they're up 0.3% after hours.

Updated 3:33 p.m.: "Cambridge Analytica did not use GSR Facebook data or any derivatives of this data in the US presidential election," the firm says.