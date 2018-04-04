Shell faces possible legal challenge over climate change

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is threatened with legal action aimed at forcing the company to shift away from fossil fuels if it fails to commit within eight weeks to bring its business into line with the Paris climate agreement, Financial Times reports.

Shell has gone further than most peers by setting an “ambition” to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2050, but it is not enough to satisfy Friends of the Earth, which says “binding rules” are needed that made companies such as Shell legally responsible for helping reduce carbon emissions in line with international targets.

“If we win this case, it has major consequences for other fossil companies, and opens the door for further legal action against other climate polluters,” said Karin Nansen, chair of Friends of the Earth International.