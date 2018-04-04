Broadcom completes redomiciling to United States

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has completed the process to redomicile to the United States.

It's now a Delaware corporation rather than a Singapore company. Singapore's High Court gave approval to the move on Monday.

Effective with today's close, ordinary shares in Broadcom Limited have been exchanged one-for-one with newly issued shares in Broadcom Inc.; those will begin trading tomorrow on Nasdaq under the same ticker symbol of AVGO.

"As I said when we announced our intention to redomicile from the Oval Office in November 2017, we believe that America is once again the best place for Broadcom to do business," says CEO Hock Tan, adding that Broadcom has been an American company in every respect but legal domicile.

Sole HQ will be in San Jose, Calif., where the company had its U.S. co-HQ; Broadcom expects no impact to day-to-day business or employees.

"With over 8,300 employees across more than 35 states, Broadcom will invest $3B annually in research and engineering and $6B annually in manufacturing, and we expect that we will pay several hundred million dollars in additional taxes to the U.S.," Tan continues.