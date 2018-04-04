Stocks down big, then up big in huge reversal

Stocks closed sharply higher in a major reversal that saw the Dow rally more than 700 points from its session low, assisted by some short-covering activity that further accelerated the upward move in the major averages to their best marks of the day.

The specific turnaround point appeared to occur when NEC Director Larry Kudlow discussed the possibility that the China tariffs would not go into effect and that Pres. Trump wants to solve the trade dispute through negotiations.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with seven gaining more than 1% and led by the consumer discretionary group (+1.8%); homebuilders showed particular strength after Lennar (+10%) reported better than expected quarterly earnings.

The tech (+1.4%) and financials (+1.1%) sectors slightly better than the broader market, but the industrial space (+0.4%) underperformed, as names with a large exposure to China such as Boeing (-1%) struggled.

U.S. Treasury prices settled mostly lower, pushing yields slightly higher; the benchmark 10-year yield added a basis point to 2.79%.

U.S. WTI crude oil fell 0.2% to $63.37/bbl, gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,340.60/oz, and the U.S. Dollar Index ticked down 0.1% to 89.80.