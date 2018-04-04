Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7B, explore baking unit options

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) agrees to acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for ~$1.7B, in a bid to strengthen its position in an industry that generates more than $30B in annual retail sales.

SJM expects the acquisition to contribute $800M in net sales in the first full year after closing the transaction and contribute ~$0.25/share of accretion to its adjusted earnings.

SJM says Ainsworth's Nutrish brand holds a leading position and is one of the fastest-growing brands in the premium dry dog food segment within the grocery and mass channels, a key growth driver for the overall category.

The company also says it plans to explore options for its U.S. baking business, including a sale; SJM expects the business, which includes brands such as Pillsbury and Martha White, to generate $370M in net sales in the current fiscal year.