Bloomberg: Cyberattack felt by Duke Energy, other utilities

The cyberattack that hit the operations of at least four gas pipeline companies in recent days also was felt in the utility industry, Bloomberg reports.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it first learned of the attack on March 30 because it shares consumer data with third-party electricity and gas providers in Ohio through an electronic system run by Energy Services Group, the data firm that was hacked; fearing the information could be compromised, DUK abandoned the Energy Services system, which the company says may result in some Ohio customers receiving partial or late energy bills.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission says it was notified of an issue “that may be cyber” involving customers of a third-party supplier, while Vectren Corp. (NYSE:VVC) confirms an unspecified issue with its Ohio gas utility’s interface with Energy Services Group but that no personal customer data was lost and customer services were not affected.

Energy Services says its systems are back up and running.