Facebook's Zuckerberg faces reporters' questions; shares +3.2%

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has two basic questions to address in the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says on a conference call with media: Can it protect users, and can it make sure it's not used to undermine democracy.

"We have to go through every part of our relationship with people, and make sure that we're taking a broad enough view of our responsibilities," he says. "It's not enough to just connect people

Zuckerberg also says that most users should assume that their publicly available information has been scraped; he's referring here to those who enabled the ability for friends to search for them by phone number or email address.

"We've seen some scraping," he says. "I would assume if you had that setting turned on that someone at some point has access to your public information in some way."

Asked whether he's still the right person to lead as CEO or chairman, Zuckerberg says: Life is about learning from mistakes and figuring out what you need to do moving forward.

More to the financial effects, Zuckerberg says there's no "meaningful impact" to advertisers or users from the burgeoning "Delete Facebook" movement.

Shares that were starting to tick up slightly after hours are now up 3.2% with the call.

