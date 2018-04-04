Massachusetts clear to sue Equifax over data breach, judge rules

The Massachusetts attorney general can move forward with a lawsuit accusing credit reporting firm Equifax (NYSE:EFX) of failing to safeguard its databases or provide prompt notice of a breach that exposed the personal data of 147M people, a state court judge ruled today.

The lawsuit states a plausible claim that EFX breached its legal duties to address all reasonably foreseeable risks to its data security and to implement reasonably up-to-date fixes to its software, the judge said.

The lawsuit is one of several legal challenges EFX faces related to the data breach, including class action lawsuits and investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and various state attorneys general.