Marvell gains, Micron dips on new UBS semiconductor coverage

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a key semiconductor mover after hours, up 2.6% as UBS initiates coverage at Buy.

The firm's also launching coverage at Buy on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC); the latter is down 0.8% after hours, though it's also facing a downgrade to Hold from Buy by Stifel, which sees an upgrade cycle that may peak in the second half of the year.

Marvell is a transformation story, UBS says, pointing to artificial intelligence as a catalyst for all semiconductor firms.