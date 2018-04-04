Marvell gains, Micron dips on new UBS semiconductor coverage

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a key semiconductor mover after hours, up 2.6% as UBS initiates coverage at Buy.
The firm's also launching coverage at Buy on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC); the latter is down 0.8% after hours, though it's also facing a downgrade to Hold from Buy by Stifel, which sees an upgrade cycle that may peak in the second half of the year.
Marvell is a transformation story, UBS says, pointing to artificial intelligence as a catalyst for all semiconductor firms.
Meanwhile, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is 1.3% lower postmarket as UBS rates it a Sell, noting cyclical memory concerns and heavy estimate cuts. (h/t Bloomberg)
