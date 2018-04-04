Conatus -34.3% as phase 2B trial misses primary endpoint

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) is 34.3% lower postmarket after announcing top-line results in an exploratory phase 2B trial didn't meet its primary endpoint.

The company's POLT-HCV-SVR proof-of-concept clinical trial, in liver transplant patients with fibrosis or cirrhosis, didn't hit that mark, the company said.

But the emricasan treatment effect in the subgroup of patients where the histology endpoint is most relevant (patients with advanced fibrosis and early cirrhosis) supports further evaluation, it said.

Consistent with 16 previous clinical trials, emricasan was generally well tolerated, and the overall safety profile was similar between the emricasan and placebo groups.